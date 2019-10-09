'Homebuyers can approach UPRERA even if OC and CC have been granted to a real estate project'

All real estate projects in Uttar Pradesh that have been granted an occupation certificate (OC) and completion certificate (CC) by authorities will continue to come under the purview of RERA for five years and homebuyers dissatisfied with services provided by builders can approach the authority until such time, Balvinder Kumar, member, UPRERA, told Moneycontrol.

“If the developer has applied for an OC and CC, it is assumed he has provided basic facilities. All facilities that have been promised under the builder-buyer agreement have to be provided to buyers. If the builder does not provide basic facilities, buyers can approach us and we will service their complaints,” he said.

As per Clause 6(1) of the UPRERA order, if an electrical safety certificate, fire safety certificate, structural engineer certificate and lift installation safety certificate and electric supply, water supply, sewerage lines, internal roads, water outlet have been ensured and the competent authority has not communicated within seven days of the application, CC will be deemed to have been issued.

A development authority is responsible for accepting applications only when the builder has all these certificates in place. “If these documents are not in place, they should not be accepting OC/CC applications. Authorities should accept applications only when the builder has all these six approvals in place from different statutory bodies,” Kumar said.

Last week, homebuyers had called for abrogating the UPRERA order that states that if the Noida Authority fails to issue occupancy certificate or raise objections within seven days of receiving an application from the developer, the realty firm can start offering possession to the buyers as it would encourage ‘prevalent malpractices’.

There have been widespread complaints of missing facilities and amenities as promised; incomplete common areas; internal and external developments. “What safe guard have been taken by UPRERA to protect homebuyers against such malpractices specially when deemed CC is being encouraged,” the homebuyers had said in their letter written under the aegis of Forum for People’s Collective Efforts.

