Homebuyer affordability declines for Indian markets in 2022, but better than pre pandemic levels: Knight Frank India study

Dec 29, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST

Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune most affordable Indian housing markets of 2022, notes the study

Home buying affordability levels in Indian markets have declined in 2022 compared to 2021, notes Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm in its annual proprietary study of Affordability Index 2022.

The study noted that the 225 BPS cumulative increase in repo rate in 2022 and the consequent increase in home-loan rates, along with increase in residential prices caused the decline in affordability. However, while affordability levels in 2022 have worsened compared to 2021, they remain significantly better the pre-pandemic levels in 2019, said the study.

All markets, except Mumbai, are recorded to be well below the threshold of comfortable affordability set at 50% ratio. Ahmedabad emerged the most affordable housing market in the country with an affordability ratio of 22% followed by Kolkata and Pune at 25% each in 2022, said the study.

Mumbai was the only one that recorded a higher than threshold affordability ratio at 53%. However, affordability levels in Mumbai have improved the most since 2011. The study also notes that Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune most affordable Indian housing markets of 2022

Further, Knight Frank India's proprietary Affordability Index, which tracks the EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) to total income ratio for an average household, has shown a marginal worsening in affordability levels for the first time in 10 years in 2022. Affordability levels had improved even during the pandemic impacted years of 2020 and 2021 as residential price growth was subdued and the government aggressively cut policy rates to increase liquidity in the highly stressed economic environment.