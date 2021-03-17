Home sales in Delhi/NCR, Chennai increased by 42% and 3% in January 2021: PropEquity

Total absorption or sales of home units in Delhi/NCR and Chennai increased by 42% and 3% respectively in January 2021 from December 2020, a report released by PropEquity, a real estate data, research and analytics firm.

While it was 2059 units in December 2020, it increased up to 2,930 units in January 2021 in Delhi/NCR. On the other hand, in Chennai, it was 1,535 units in December 2020 which later went up to 1,584 units in January 2021, it said.

However, sales in January 2021 versus January 2020, saw a drop of 6% from 36,342 units to 34,149 units indicating a downfall in a year ago period, the report said.

Bengaluru saw new launches go down by 44% to 1,195 units from 2,148 units and the absorption decreasing by 6% to 3,888 units from 4,132 units.

MMR saw new launches witnessing a decrease of 18% to 6,032 units from 7,366 units and the absorption decreasing by 27% to 13,227 units from 18,064 units. MMR region witnessed a significant jump in housing sales in December 2020 due to the stamp duty cut and that demand subsided in January 2021, the report said.

New launches in Delhi-NCR witnessed an increase of 949% to 1,804 units from 172 units and the absorption increased by 42% to 2,930 units from 2,059 units.

“Housing market has definitely evolved post pandemic. With COVID-19 vaccination in full swing in most cities, we can expect home sales to rebound in the coming months. We have already seen renowned developers across major cities in India posting solid sales number in the past few months and gearing up for new launches in coming quarters,” said Samir Jasuja, MD & Founder – PropEquity.

"Home sales have always been a crucial part of the Indian economy. Going by the numbers, we will surely experience some major changes in the coming months. With a solid rise in home sales in January 2021, especially in Delhi/ NCR, it is likely to upgrade the real estate sector this year on a broader perspective." Ankush Kaul, president (Sales & Marketing) - Ambience Group said.