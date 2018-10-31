App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Himachal HC directs govt to formulate plan to deal with 'haphazard' parking in Shimla

The HC also directed the government that vehicles will not be allowed to park unauthorisedly on the road from Sanjauli Tunnel to Dhingu Bawri

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government on Wednesday to formulate a plan within two months to deal with "haphazard" parking in Shimla city.

The HC also directed the government that vehicles will not be allowed to park unauthorisedly on the road from Sanjauli Tunnel to Dhingu Bawri.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed this order while disposing of the petition filed by Prem Raj and others.

The petitioners had alleged in the petition that despite repeated requests and representations regarding haphazard parking on the roadside of the ambulance road from Sanjauli-Cemetery Tunnel to Dhingu Bawri, Sanjauli, the authorities concerned failed to take any action.

During the course of the hearing, the court observed the authorities are required to evolve a comprehensive paid parking policy for Shimla city and issue printed site plan as well as display the same on the website depicting the identified earmarked parking places along with rates of parking of the vehicles.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 08:35 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.