Himachal HC directs govt to formulate plan to deal with 'haphazard' parking in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government on Wednesday to formulate a plan within two months to deal with "haphazard" parking in Shimla city.

The HC also directed the government that vehicles will not be allowed to park unauthorisedly on the road from Sanjauli Tunnel to Dhingu Bawri.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel passed this order while disposing of the petition filed by Prem Raj and others.

The petitioners had alleged in the petition that despite repeated requests and representations regarding haphazard parking on the roadside of the ambulance road from Sanjauli-Cemetery Tunnel to Dhingu Bawri, Sanjauli, the authorities concerned failed to take any action.

During the course of the hearing, the court observed the authorities are required to evolve a comprehensive paid parking policy for Shimla city and issue printed site plan as well as display the same on the website depicting the identified earmarked parking places along with rates of parking of the vehicles.