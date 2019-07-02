HFCs asset growth likely to go up to 14% by FY21: Report

Asset growth for housing finance companies (HFCs) is likely to go up to 14 per cent in FY20 and FY21 and will be led by two biggest players in the segment which command half of the industry, a report said on July 1.

The assets under management for the HFCs plummeted to 10 per cent for the second half of FY19 on an annualised basis, as the industry focused on conserving resources in face of the liquidity troubles, Crisil Ratings said.

"Access to funding will determine the growth prospects for HFCs. As of now, lenders and investors seem to be differentiating between HFCs -- preferring those with strong parentage and credit profiles and going slow on those with a large wholesale portfolio," its senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said.

Therefore, business growth will be differing for these entities, he added.

"HFCs with strong parentage and those with robust risk management systems and processes will be able to navigate the current environment better," it said.

From an asset quality perspective, the sector saw overall gross non-performing assets (NPAs) inch up to 1.4 percent from 1.1 percent in FY18.

However, a two-year lagged gross NPAs are a better indicator of asset quality in mortgages because of their long tenures, Crisil said, pointing out that this number has grown 0.50 percent to 2.1 percent for March 31, 2019.

"While the reported NPAs in the developer financing portfolio have been low till now, they have been primarily supported by long moratorium periods and exits provided by refinance," it said.

Its director Subha Sri Narayanan said with incremental funding towards real estate coming off, "asset quality concerns in the developer financing book have increased."

"The impact of refinancing slowing down will need to be monitored given that the ability of lenders to recover, in case of default, through liquidation of assets has not been tested in any material way till date," Narayanan said, adding the Loans Against Property (LAP) segment also needs to be monitored.

Fiscal 2018-19 was a year of two contrasting halves, and for the year-as a whole, the industry closed with a 16 per cent growth in assets under management at Rs 12.4 lakh crore, the report by domestic rating agency Crisil said.

The industry recorded a 21 percent growth in the first half on an annualised basis, which halved to 10 percent in the second half, after the outbreak of the liquidity troubles in the NBFC segment following the debt default by infra lender IL&FS.

The slowdown in the second half was caused by loans to developers and loans against property segment (LAP), it said, adding that this segment collectively accounted for a third of the overall AUM.

Developer loans and LAP growth plummeted to 5 per cent on an annualised basis in the second half as compared to the first half's 28 percent, it said.

A limited ability to raise funds through commercial papers (CPs) and cautious call by a few players to reduce dependence on short term borrowings led to a decrease in the share of CPs in total on-book borrowings to 7.5 percent as on March 31, 2019, down almost 4.50 per cent from 12 percent as on September 30, 2018.

Many players resorted to securitisation to meet their liquidity requirements, it said, pointing out that securitisation and direct assignment of mortgages more than doubled to Rs 93,000 crore in FY19 from Rs 35,700 crore in FY18.