Here's what Noida Authority's in-principle nod to covert properties to freehold means for homeowners, buyers

The Noida Authority's in-principle approval for converting land holding rights from leasehold to freehold will likely have far-reaching repercussions on the local real estate market.

The proposal is subject to the Uttar Pradesh government approving it.

All plots or flats in Noida are currently sold on a leasehold basis. What this means is that the buyer is given the flat or plot on lease for 99 years and is required to pay a certain sum as lease rent to the authority. But under the freehold system, the buyer will get full ownership of the property.

Buyers and sellers have to currently approach the Noida Authority for transfer, sale and purchase of property, and apply for a no objection certificate whenever they have to sell or buy property.

This practice may end once the UP government approves the authority's proposal. Noida Authority's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Alok Tandon, has been authorised by the board to send the proposal to the state government for its approval.

Sale and purchase of property without having to go for a no objection certificate from the authority would mean a faster economic cycle. Buying and selling of properties will be faster and there will be more liquidity in the system. Also, a single property will undergo more changes of hands.

At its board meeting on November 1, the authority even agreed to take feedback from the public over allowing floor-wise sales of houses built in residential areas, sources said. At present, one can construct four floors on a plot but cannot executive a registry sale or purchase of each floor.

According to real estate experts, the floor-wise registry will benefit property owners as they will be able to transfer their properties to blood relatives without seeking approval or paying transfer fees to the authority.

"As of now, Noida Authority sells properties on a 99-year-lease. It charges an additional amount for renewal of lease. The major difference between a leasehold and freehold property is that today since the property is leasehold, the owner has to seek the Authority's permission to sell and transfer the property," said Sunil Tyagi of Zeus Law.

"While converting a property from leasehold to freehold, the property owner will be expected to pay some charges to the authority and like in Delhi, freehold conveyance deed will have to be registered with the registrar’s office on which they will have to pay certain stamp duty. These rates will have to be decided by the Noida Authority - the rate of conversion charge as well as on what rate the stamp duty will be charged upon conversion," he explained.

As for group housing societies, conversion from leasehold to freehold may not be permissible unless the entire plot of land is converted to freehold.

This means that a single unit cannot be converted to freehold directly by an individual. The society has to first apply for freehold status of the society plot and only then can an individual get his property converted to freehold, Tyagi said.

Experts opined that this may also lead to an increase in property valuation. Conversion of properties from leasehold to freehold may also fetch the government more revenue, which in turn can be used for development and maintenance.

Owners in Noida cannot divide floors and sell them at the moment, but once a property becomes freehold, builders will start selling floors and this may lead to problems of higher density and parking issues. There will be a lot of pressure on the existing infrastructure, just as in Delhi, Tyagi said.

To ensure that Noida does not face the problems Delhi does, the building department will have to ensure that building activity is not free for all and building by-laws are adhered to.

There has to be a strong enforcement mechanism in place, failing which the city will have to deal with uncontrolled construction activity. All of Noida will then become a Shahberi, which is not a part of any sector but a part of the notified area, town planning experts said.

Consultancy firm EY had prepared a proposal for the Noida Authority to make residential properties freehold.

Among other decisions taken during its meeting, the board approved setting up an office of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) in the city on the 450 sq metre plot in Sector 44.

It also approved a proposal for the e-auction of residential plots that were left out during the initial allotment. The new scheme would be published this month, according to an official statement.

In addition to this, the board also allowed construction of stilt parking in residential areas where the plot size is less than 125 sq metres. Earlier, this facility was available only for single plots over 125 sq meters.

The statement said if a builder does not give registry of houses within one year of the lease deed, houses with an area of 100 sq metre will be fined Rs 50 per day and those with area of more than that will be fined Rs 100 per day.