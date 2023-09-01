Here’s actress Flora Saini's tips to homebuyers wanting to invest in Mumbai's under-construction houses

The actress recently approached the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory (MahaRERA) authority seeking a refund due to the delayed possession.

Bollywood actress Flora Saini, who recently filed a complaint with the regulator alleging delayed possession of an apartment she booked almost 10 years ago, said investing in a ready-to-move-in apartment might reduce uncertainties and potential disappointment of homebuyers.

Buyers considering an under-construction apartment project must ensure they are by a reputed developer with a solid track record, Saini told Moneycontrol.

The actress booked a two-bedroom apartment in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai in 2013. The flat cost Rs 1.5 crore and she had paid Rs 1.2 crore, Saini said.

"That is a significant portion of the total cost, reflecting my trust and commitment to the project. The developers had given their word, enshrined in the agreement, that the flat would be handed over in 2015. This timeline was one of the compelling reasons I opted for this project," she said.

According to Saini, she purchased the apartment for investment purposes.

"It was taken as an investment, easy to rent, and the 2 BHK apartment must be having a carpet area of around 800 to 1,000 square feet. The project commenced by Ahuja Developers. However, due to unforeseen legal complications, Fosun RZ's Hive Carbon Zero Developers took the reins in 2019," she said.

MahaRERA complaint

The actress said she approached the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory authority seeking a refund due to the delayed possession.

"I did take the step to file a complaint with MahaRERA given the ongoing delays, discrepancies, and my responsibility towards the significant amount I have invested… Regrettably, the builder is yet to adhere to the orders from MahaRERA… The continued non-compliance raises further concerns about their intent and capability. However, my complaint is currently sub-judice and hearings are ongoing. The conciliation has failed and hence now it is with RERA."

Saini said she had “explicitly sought a comprehensive refund along with accrued interest. The rationale is the extended delays, lack of communication, and evident non-compliance with agreements and regulatory orders."

Saini urged homebuyers in Mumbai to exercise utmost caution and diligence.

“Mumbai, the city of dreams, should not become a place of shattered aspirations because of real estate pitfalls. My experience suggests that investing in a ready-to-move-in apartment might reduce uncertainties and potential disappointments," Saini said. "If you're considering an under-construction project, please ensure you're with a reputed developer with a solid track record.”

Hive Carbon Zero Developers did not respond to an email query seeking comment on the matter.