English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    HDIL insolvency: RP gets 16 resolution plans from 9 bidders

    The Resolution Professional is in the process of examining the resolution plans in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and Regulations framed thereunder, HDIL said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 18, 2022 / 10:28 PM IST

    Crisis-hit realty firm HDIL, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Friday said its resolution professional has received 16 bids from nine applicants to acquire the company.

    In a regulatory filing, HDIL informed that "the Resolution Professional of the company has received sixteen resolution plans from nine Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs)."

    However, one of the applicants has submitted the plan without the requisite earnest money deposit as required. "The Resolution Professional is in the process of examining the resolution plans in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and Regulations framed thereunder," the filing said.

    Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

    Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional Abhay N Manudhane, who was appointed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, through an order dated August 20, 2019.

    Close
    The Mumbai bench of NCLT had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against HDIL, after allowing the plea filed by Bank of India, claiming default of a loan of Rs 522 crore by the realty firm.
    PTI
    Tags: #Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) #insolvency proceedings #National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 10:28 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.