172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|hdfc-cuts-retail-prime-lending-rate-by-0-10-6095191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

HDFC cuts retail prime lending rate by 0.10%

"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10, 2020," HDFC said in a release.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on November 9 announced cutting its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 10 basis points (0.10 per cent).

"HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10, 2020," HDFC said in a release.

The change will benefit all existing HDFC retail home loan customers, it added.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:09 pm

tags #Business #HDFC Ltd #Real Estate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.