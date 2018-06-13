HDFC Capital buys stake in Homekraft; to create $300 mn affordable housing platform

HomeKraft, an ATS Group company, a developer in the National Capital Region (NCR), has diluted a significant minority equity stake to HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund – a fund managed by HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd.

HomeKraft will invest over $300 million for development of affordable and mid-income housing across India with a mix of internal accruals, debt and private equity funds, an HDFC release said.

“The affordable housing segment is expected to see healthy growth going forward given the impetus provided by the government through various incentives and subvention scheme. HDFC is delighted to partner with a reputed developer like ATS for their foray in this segment and our funds will provide flexible financing to HomeKraft to meet its capital requirements and address the demand-supply gap in affordable housing in India,” HDFC Ltd managing director, Renu Sud Karnad said in a statement.

HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd is a 100 percent subsidiary of HDFC Ltd.

In December last year, HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd, successfully achieved the initial close of its second affordable housing fund, the HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund – 2 (H-CARE-2). This will be combined with the HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund – 1 (H-CARE-1) raised in 2016 to create a $1 billion platform targeting affordable and mid-income residential projects in India’s leading 15 cities.

The primary objective of this platform is to provide long-term, equity and mezzanine capital to marquee developers at the land and pre-approval stage for the development of affordable and mid-income housing in India.

“We’ve had a persistent demand for affordable and mid-segment housing from prospective customers, who aspire for an ATS home but are unable to afford due to budget constraints. We are very happy to partner with HDFC Capital to work together to develop homes in affordable and mid-income segment under HomeKraft”, said Getamber Anand, chairman and managing director, ATS Group said.

HomeKraft is led by Prasoon Chauhan, CEO, along with a team of professionals. HomeKraft is looking to clock sales of 6000-6500 units in the next 3-5 years with expected revenue in the range of $ 600-750 Million.

Projects under HomeKraft would be in the range of Rs 30-70 lakh beginning with projects in NCR followed by rest of India.