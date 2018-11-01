App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

HC stays notice to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund to vacate Teen Murti complex

Established in 1964, the Fund has been located at Teen Murti - once the residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru - since 1967

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the eviction notice given to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) to vacate the Teen Murti Estate Complex, from where it was operating.

The court sought response of the Centre on JNMF's plea seeking to set aside the estate officer's October 15 eviction notice.

Justice Anu Malhotra listed the matter for further hearing on November 16.

The JNMF has denied the claims that it was in illegal possession of the property.

Established in 1964, the Fund has been located at Teen Murti - once the residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru - since 1967.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 07:00 pm

