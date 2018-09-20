Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station to be a major transit hub

The Hazrat Nizamuddin station on the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink corridor of Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 will be the network’s major transit hub providing direct connectivity with both the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminus.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already started trial runs on the 9.7 km-stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar pocket 1 that is an extension of the currently operational Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section. The link is expected to be ready for operations by the end of this year.

The station will have dedicated entry/exit points connecting to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan. One of the entry/exit points will be within 50 metre from the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. Another entry/exit will be near the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station approximately at a distance of 150 metre.

This section between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar pocket-1 consists of five stations -- Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar pocket-1. Out of these five stations, Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar pocket-1 are elevated stations and the other three stations are underground. This section has one interchange at Mayur Vihar -I.

This station will be a major boost from the point of view of connectivity as both the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT do not have any metro connectivity currently. The nearest metro stations is at least 3 to 4 kilometre away.

The famous Indraprastha Park and the upcoming Seven Wonders project will be at walking distance from Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station will also have drop-off bays near its three entry/exit points as per the Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plan. The station also showcases 30 artworks that portray the historical heritage of the nearby areas. Thematic impressions and ‘jharokhas’ have also been used to beautify the station, sources said.

The major challenges faced during the construction of the Hazrat Nizamuddin station was the very high water table and highly varying geotechnical conditions (varying from garbage filled top layer to good soil to sandy soil to highly weathered rock to very hard rock within the stretch of just 265 meters). Controlled blasting was also adopted to break hard rocks, they said.

Due to highly varying geotechnical conditions, half of the station was constructed by the bottom-up approach and another half by top-down approach. The diversion of Ring Road was also a big challenge. There were innumerable power as well as Delhi Jal Board utilities (both underground and overhead) which had to be diverted so that the services rendered by these utilities did not suffer, sources say.

Hazrat Nizamuddin is the third biggest railway terminus of the national capital after New Delhi and Delhi. Most south-bound trains including Rajdhani and superfast trains originate from here. The Sarai Kale Khan ISBT is one of three major bus terminuses of Delhi along with Kashmere Gate and Anand Vihar. Buses for various locations in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh originate from here.