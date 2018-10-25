App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana RERA orders realty firm to refund booking amount to home buyer with interest

The regulator observed that the company had defrauded several home buyers by accepting pre-launch bookings before obtaining a licence

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

Haryana RERA has ordered realty firm Supertech to refund the pre-booking amount it took from a home buyer, along with interest at 10.45 percent per annum, within 90 days.

The regulator observed that the company had defrauded several home buyers by accepting pre-launch bookings before obtaining a licence.

"It is a clear cut case of cheating/fraud where a number of buyers had been hoodwinked alluring them by showing dream homes while printing very glossy brochure as well as advertisements put in the newspapers," the regulator said.

The builder-buyer agreement (BBA) for the said project was executed on June 20, 2014, and as per clause 24 of the agreement, the flat was to be handed over to the owner by December 2017.

The company was allowed a grace period of six months beyond the specified deadline to deliver the flat.

During the hearing, Supertech admitted it was a pre-launch booking as the complainant had booked the unit on December 21, 2013 and the company's licence for the project came through on December 26, 2013.

At the time of booking, the developer did not have a valid license, the regulator noted.

Notably, it was also alleged that the builder has constructed only the structure of the apartments and that no tangible development has taken place at the site as such.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #Haryana #HRERA #Real Estate #RERA

