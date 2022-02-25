Haryana government working on mechanism to assure buyers about quality of construction: Chief secretary

The Haryana government is working on a mechanism to assure homebuyers about the quality of construction, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on February 25.

Kaushal said this at a two-day urban development conclave held in Gurgaon.

“We are living in the era of regulation and NGT, Supreme Court and RERA have given many provisions on subjects such as environment and urban development. Gurgaon and Faridabad are important cities in the NCR where issues of urbanisation need to be resolved,” he said.

He added that issues related to urbanisation include ensuring the quality of construction, electricity, drinking water supply, and transportation. “We also have to keep in mind whether the NCR region is developing as per the expectations of the people or further steps needed to be taken for their satisfaction," Kaushal said.

The chief secretary said that many a time, the construction work has been halted, not due to COVID-19 but because of environmental issues, which affect both the allottees and the developer. He hoped that in the conclave all such issues would be discussed and their tangible solutions would be found.

Presiding over the inaugural session of the conclave, Manoj Joshi, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, said that urbanisation is expected to drive the nation in the next 20 years.

There is a need for better connectivity in transportation in Delhi-NCR.

RERA Panchkula chief Rajan Gupta said that urbanisation in Haryana is about 35 percent and at the national level this figure is about 32 percent. He said that the urbanisation sector is under pressure today and it is necessary to identify the reasons behind it and find a solution.

He said that the challenge being faced by RERA is that the law at present is silent in the matter concerning regulations for safety norms. Hence, there is a need to draw up new legal provisions.