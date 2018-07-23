App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Haryana government sanctions Rs 25 crore for installation of CCTV cameras in Gurgaon

"The Gurgaon police has been consulted on crime-prone and sensitive areas and 21 such spots have been covered in the solution architecture, out of which 16 are junctions. Each junction has been studied and plans have been drawn for the type of camera and its location," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Haryana government has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for installation of CCTV cameras in Gurgaon.

A proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official spokesman said here today.

"The Gurgaon police has been consulted on crime-prone and sensitive areas and 21 such spots have been covered in the solution architecture, out of which 16 are junctions. Each junction has been studied and plans have been drawn for the type of camera and its location," he said.

Under the project, Intelligent Traffic Management System, that is, ANPR cameras, Red Light Violation Detectors (RLVD) cameras and Speed Violation Detection systems would be installed at high-priority junctions, the spokesman said.

"Similarly, Ultra High Definition cameras will be installed at sensitive areas and ANPR and fixed-box cameras will be installed at entry and exit points. General surveillance cameras would be installed at underpasses," he said.

The LED screens would be installed at the police headquarters and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The LED screens would also be installed at selected police stations which would act as local monitoring centres, he said.

As many as 61 CCTV cameras were installed and commissioned on January 4, 2018 under the pilot project undertaken by the Municipal Corporation, Gurgaon.

Fifteen locations were covered under this project, and 44 fixed cameras, 12 PanTiltZoom cameras, and five Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, were installed and connected to a common control centre at the police headquarters, the spokesman added.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

