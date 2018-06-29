Haryana: DC cancels registries, mutation of 11 plots in Manesar

The Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) today cancelled registries and mutations of 11 plots in Manesar that were done fraudulently. In its latest direction, the Supreme Court in March directed the HSIIDC to reacquire these lands. "Despite this, the landowners sold these lands to some private players", DC Vinay Pratap Singh said. "They also completed the registration process with the help of government officials,” he said.

The Haryana State Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has been asked for a status report, Singh said.

"The alleged landowners have illegally sold lands which were reacquired by the HSIIDC after the court's direction. The district administration will cancel all the registries and mutation of these lands.

"We have also asked the HSIIDC to calculate exact acres of lands reacquired after court direction and for a status report to be filed at the earliest,” he said.

The DC said, "When the ill practices came to the knowledge of the Haryana government, it found the direct involvement of Tahsildar, Kanoongo, and Patwari of Maneser.".

They have been suspended. Besides, the Nayab Tehsildar has been charge sheeted, Singh further said.