Harsh Vardhan Patodia takes over as real estate body CREDAI’s new president

Announces setting up of CREDAI Start-up Angel Network and Incubation & Acceleration Center to support start-ups in real estate sector and Credai’s Research and Analytics Centre

Moneycontrol News

Harsh Vardhan Patodia, MD, Unimark Group, Kolkata, would be the new national president of private real estate developers’ body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) that has a membership base of over 13,000 realtors across 21 states and 217 cities.

The tenure of outgoing president Satish Magar ends on March 31, 2021.

Other office bearers include Satish Magar, chairman, CREDAI National; Boman Irani, president elect, CREDAI National; Pankaj Goel, secretary, CREDAI National and Deepak Goradia, treasurer, CREDAI National.

Patodia announced a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for 2.5 crore construction workers at the sites of member developers across India.

He also announced the setting up of CREDAI Start-up Angel Network and Incubation & Acceleration Centre, an initiative that aims to help and support tech start-ups in the real estate space.

Close
Patodia announced the setting-up of CREDAI’s own Research and Analytics Centre. The CREDAI Research and Analytics Centre will facilitate the availability of real time and authentic data for future growth strategies.
TAGS: #CREDAI #Housing #members #Real Estate
first published: Mar 30, 2021 02:52 pm

