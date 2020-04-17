Hardeep Singh Puri urges builders to follow social distancing norms at construction sites

Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on April 17 urged the real estate sector to ensure that social distancing norms are maintained at construction sites and guidelines laid out by the government are followed when activity resumes on April 20.

He also assured builders that his ministry will consider the demand of one-time restructuring of developers' loans and see to it that a solution to facilitate digital transactions in purchase of properties and loan disbursements is found.

The government on April 15 had relaxed guidelines for lockdown 2.0 permitting some construction activity in the non-COVID-19 hotspots starting April 20. However, this is only provided strict social distancing guidelines are followed and construction workers are locally available on the site.

“I request you to reach out to people, follow the norms of social distancing, make use of the contact tracing app Aarogya Setu and I am convinced that we will come out of this stronger,” the minister told real estate developers in separate webinars organised by Credai and Naredco.

In Charts | Economic impact of lockdown on Centre and states

“All developers should brief their staff about the health and hygiene practices regularly. Proper provision of thermal scanning should be ensured at sites. Workers should not be allowed to work without face masks. All construction material should be effectively sanitized for at least 24 hours. Activity around the containment areas should not be allowed and all workers and stakeholders should have access to Aarogya Setu App,” secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs Durga Prasad Mishra, who also joined the webinar told the developer community.

Mishra said that he would be speaking to all the principal secretaries in the state governments on April 18 and would ask them to check on all construction sites where work is expected to resume – be it construction by private developers or government construction work by NBCC, CPWD or Metro construction work.

“All construction sites need to be checked to ensure SOPs are being followed,” Mishra informed developers.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

He also asked the developers to collate information on the number of labour workforce engaged by them from April 20 onwards. "Some kind of information sharing mechanism should be in place for us to know how much labour is engaged across the country from April 20 onwards," he said.

During the webinar, HDFC MD Renu Sood Karnad pointed out that the company was sanctioning loans during the lockdown period but the amount could not be disbursed due to lack of digital signatures. She asked the government to allow digital signatures for property registration and loan agreements.

She also demanded for one-time restructuring of loans to the sector to enable developers to access last mile funding from financial institutions.

“How do we get across to people who want to buy homes and thereafter to close the transaction technologically. We have been sanctioning loans even during the lockdown on an online basis. We cannot disburse because we don’t have digital signatures. Allow agreements to be signed through digital signatures. That will help people who want to buy homes but cannot step out,” she suggested.

“Liquidity is still a challenge. Please allow a one-time restructuring so that last mile funding becomes a reality,” she said.

Responding to her query, Puri agreed that there could be difficulty in closing the real estate and mortgage transactions and said "we will find a solution". "In the COVID-19 time, clearly digital signature is a requirement," the minister said.

On the one-time restructuring of builders' loan, Puri said, "that is occupying a lot of attention. We need to find intelligent and innovative ways to do things. Send us a little note on it, adding "We will address both these issues."

The housing secretary said the ministry will prepare a protocol with the Department of Financial Services for digital transactions. He suggested Aadhaar could be used instead of digital signatures, as it was being done in the government departments.

The issue of one time loan restructuring was not only for the real estate sector but many industries, he added.

on the demand for an extension of project completion time under the RERA Act, Mishra said the ministry would consult all stakeholders, including regulators, and take a final decision in the next one week.

During the webinar, Niranjan Hiranandani, president, Naredco suggested that last mile funding should be facilitated by ensuring that the lender does not get affected by any insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings against the developer. “This would go a long way in ensuring quicker action in such cases, enabling the project to get completed,” he said.

“As we work on measures from the real estate developers’ side, in terms of restarting work on construction sites, there is a need to counter balance measures on both, demand and supply side. A further reduction in home loan rates will act as stimulant when it comes to reviving demand,” he said.

On the issue of ‘one-time rollover’ of debt, Hiranandani pointed out that Rs. 6.9 lakh crore are parked by commercial banks with RBI under reverse repo. “This is an amount which can take care of existing debt rollover issues, there is an urgent need to bring this amount back into circulation.”

Puri asked both the developer bodies to send their suggestions, saying that these would be discussed with the concerned authorities.