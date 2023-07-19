Gurugram’s town and country planning department asks developers of 23 societies to submit building plans for structural audit

For representational purpose

With the aim of starting the structural audit of 23 high-rise societies in Gurugram, the city’s Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has asked the developers of these residential complexes to submit drawings and detailed building plans at the earliest, officials aware of the matter said.

To ascertain the quality of buildings, a primary survey of 55 condominiums was completed on the directions of the district administration earlier this month. Out of 55 societies, as many as 23 were shortlisted for the structural safety audit as these high-rises reported discrepancies, such as cracks in plaster, plaster falling off the walls, and water seepage, among others. The district administration then recommended structural safety audits in these 23 societies, as they needed more detailed analysis.

"Notices have been sent to the builders of these high-rises to submit detailed drawings of structures so that the structural audit of these condominiums can be started. After a detailed analysis of building plans, the cost of the audit will be calculated, which will be paid jointly by the developers and the RWAs," an official of the administration said, requesting anonymity.

He added that the safety audits will be conducted by the same four agencies that were empanelled by the administration for the first phase of the audit last year. These include Bureau Veritas, TPC Technical Projects Consultants, Vintech Consultants, and NNC Design International.

Some of the 23 condominiums where structural audits are to be conducted include Hermitage Satya, Takshashila Heights, CHD Avenue, Raheja Atharva, Paras Dews, Ansal Estella, Vatika G-21, Wembley Estate, ATS Tourmaline, Raheja Navodaya, GPL Eden Heights, Parsvnath Green Ville, Indiabulls Centrum Park, Orris Aster Court, BPTP Park Sareen, Bestech Park View Ananda, NBCC Heights, Orris Carnation, Coralwood, and Aloha Apartments, among others.

Officials said that during the audit, checks for plastering, leakage, seepage, dampness, the condition of water tanks, cracks in the beams, basement, and slabs, and the overall condition of the building will be thoroughly analysed.