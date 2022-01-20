Gurugram RERA signs MoU with startup Jupitice to digitise buyers’ complaint redressal system

The MoU was signed in Gurugram in the presence of KK Khandelwal, Chairman, Gurugram RERA, and Raman Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Jupitice Justice.

Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram on January 20 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jupitice Justice Technologies for digitalisation of its consumers' complaint redressal system.

Under this partnership, Haryana will have the first digital RERA Court which will help execute and perform end-to-end Dispute Resolution Mechanism online from the comfort of their home or office, a statement said.

With this platform, the user will be provided with end-to-end abilities to plead and conduct entire proceedings under the quasi-judicial mechanism, from the filing of disputes to decision making, all on a single platform.

Jupitice will design and build an exclusive digital RERA Court for Gurugram RERA to facilitate disputes resolution and deliver justice in a simpler, quicker, safer, and transparent manner.

On the other hand, HARERA will promote and use this Digital RERA Court to conduct end-to-end proceedings etc. for easy and effective dispute resolution.

“COVID-19 has speeded the adoption of digital technologies in the past couple of years. Gurugram RERA also needed a technology that could help us in speedy resolution of complaints without putting consumers' lives at risk," Khandelwal said.

“It will not only be beneficial for the consumers but for the RERA authorities as well. Now, the consumers need not to visit the RERA office for their case proceedings but can easily resolve their disputes from anywhere, anytime, and from any device,” Khandelwal added.

Last month, Jupitice raised $4 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Almas Capital.