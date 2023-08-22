Gurugram officials to inspect homes in licensed colonies for illegal construction

For representational purpose

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in Gurugram will soon start inspections of residential properties located in licensed colonies to check for illegal construction and take action against offenders, officials privy to the matter said.

Teams are being formed and the inspections are likely to start from this week, the officials added. The move comes after repeated complaints about illegal construction and building-norm violations by property owners after getting occupation certificates (OCs) from empanelled architects.

A DTCP official, who was not willing to be named, said that a list of properties and colonies has been prepared and enforcement teams are being formed for the checks. In the first phase, nearly 30 properties, where illegal construction has been reported, have been identified.

“The enforcement teams will visit these areas and check for violation of building bylaws. If violations are found during the inspection, a show cause notice can be issued to the property owner and if needed the concerned architects can also be blacklisted and the OC of the property can be withdrawn. The action will vary on a case to case basis,” one of the officials cited above said.

The official, however, refused to reveal in which colonies these violations have been reported. He added that DTCP may also recommend that the registration department not register any floor or building given an OC by the architects involved.

The list of properties was prepared on the basis of inputs provided by field staff.

The field inspection comes a week after senior town planner (STP) Renuka Singh said that many OC related complaints about illegal construction had been received. The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been directed to investigate the matter further.

Last November, Haryana implemented a self-certification scheme wherein the DTCP had empowered architects to grant occupation certificates to residential houses on individual plots within licensed, residential, plotted colonies.

Also Read: DTCP forms teams to conduct inspections of 60 high-rises in Gurugram

Per the guidelines, any architect registered with the Council of Architecture (CoA) can issue an OC for a property after going through all the relevant documents. Within three days of issuing the OC, a physical copy of the application, along with related documents, has to be submitted to the department for its records. Thereafter, the district town planner has to check 10 percent of the total number of OCs received from such architects.