Gurugram: Four labourers dead, one injured after falling from tower crane at Emaar Palm Heights Society

In a tragic incident, four labourers died while one got injured after they fell from a tower crane attached to a tower at the Emaar Palm Heights Society in Sector 77, Gurugram. The labourers were fixing the tower crane on the 17th floor when they slipped and fell down, said police. While one of them got trapped in a safety net, four others fell to the ground and died, it said.

"Some labourers climbed atop the tower crane to fix it on the 17th floor. They slipped and fell. There was some safety equipment on the 12th floor but was insufficient. One labourer got saved due to the safety net. He is injured while the other four fell to the ground and died. The dead bodies have been sent to the hospital and the injured man is undergoing treatment. Police have inspected the accident site. We will discuss and register FIR against responsible officials," a senior police officer told the media.

The police officer said that a company named JJRS Infrastructure has been given the construction contract of the project by Emaar.

An Emaar spokesperson expressed regret at the accident. "We deeply regret the unfortunate and tragic incident and empathize with the victims. Our thoughts are prayers are with the families of the deceased. The tragic accident took place during construction closeout work by the contractor, in a completed tower in Palm Heights. We are further investigating the unfortunate incident along with our contractor to understand the cause of this incident," the spokesperson said.