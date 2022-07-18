Gurugram: Formalising buyback plan, Green View homebuyers to be informed shortly, says NBCC

The Green View residents have been demanding a refund of the flat cost with 15 per cent interest, registry charges, interior cost and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for 'mental harassment'.

The National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) said on July 18 that it is formalising the refund plan for the homebuyers of the Green View condominium located in Sector 37D of Gurugram. The Green View residents were forced to vacate the building after it was declared unsafe for habitation in February this year.

It said that the homebuyers will be informed once the plan is finalised.

"The modalities of the 'Buy Back' are being formalised and a written confirmation will be issued to the homebuyers shortly," said the NBCC.

It may be recalled that NBCC in a regulatory filing on July 14 said that it will settle the Green View issue with home buyers by way of buyback.

"In continuation of earlier intimation dated November 22, 2021, with respect to NBCC Green View Apartment at Sector 37D, Gurugram, it is hereby informed that the Company has decided to settle with all the homebuyers/allottees by way of buy-back of their flats/units and to do all such acts, deeds and things, necessary, incidental & ancillary to give effect to the same," said the NBCC.

It added that the concerns of the 'homebuyers/ customers are the topmost priority and the company always endeavours to serve best their interest'.

The Green View residents have been demanding a refund of the flat cost with 15 percent interest, registry charges, interior cost, and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for 'mental harassment.

"We came to know about the general update of Green View through a document filed by NBCC to BSE under the disclosure of information. We have not received any communication from NBCC India so far. We reiterate our demand of a total refund, including money paid for the flat, conveyance deed charges, interior cost, 15 percent interest, and 25 lakh compensation for mental agony and harassment," said Yadvendra Yadav, one of the residents.

In another regulatory filing on May 30, the NBCC had said that as per the structural audit, demolition of the building is the only way forward as restoration was deemed economically unviable.

A structural audit of the NBCC Green View was done first by IIT Roorkee and Central Buildings Research Institute (CBRI) and they said that the repair/restoration method did not seem economically viable and safe in the long term. It recommended demolition of the structure. A review panel of experts from CPWD also agreed with the recommendations of ITT and CBRI.

NBCC Green View has a total of 942 units, of which 392 (255 flats, 126 EWS and 11 shops) were sold for Rs 21,012.80 lakh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

What is a buyback plan?

Prashant Thakur, Sr. Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Group, said that buyback schemes are those where the buyer is assured of a certain return.

"In such a scheme, a developer assures the buyers that he will repurchase (buy back) the property at a higher price (anywhere around 30-35 percent or even more) within a stipulated time — generally 18-36 months from the completion of the project. Post the lock-in period, the buyer can also retain the property if he doesn’t want to sell back to the builder," said Thakur.

Thakur added that such schemes offered by some developers in the past did not work as promised. "It is imperative that prospective buyers remain cautious and understand the prospects of the areas where properties are being offered under such a scheme — particularly the appreciation trends — and read the fine print," he said.

What do legal experts say?

However, in the NBCC case, the developer has been forced to buy back the flats as the same have been declared unsafe for habitation. Legal experts believe that it's up to the homebuyers to agree to the settlement plan offered by the developer. Venket Rao, RERA expert and founder of Intygrat Business Advisory, said that if the settlement plan is not acceptable to the homebuyers, then they can take legal recourse.

"This buyback offer coming from NBCC is more likely based on mutual understanding between the builder and the homebuyers. The understanding may include factors like the current market price and any compensation arrived at as part of the agreement. If the homebuyers do not agree to the buyback offer, they can always approach the consumer forum seeking adequate compensation. They can also go to RERA, but they will have to choose between RERA and the consumer forum," said Rao.

The Apartment Owners Association (AOA), NBCC Green View Group Housing Project had filed a writ petition in the Punjab & Haryana High Court demanding an immediate refund of money to the displaced owners. The next hearing will take place on September 26, 2022, if both parties fail to reach an agreement before that date.