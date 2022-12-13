 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gurgaon municipal authorities unleash Gestapo tactics on dogs and pet owners

Ashish Mishra
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

MCG warns that unregistered dogs will be ‘destroyed or disposed of’, seizes a German Shepherd, mini Bully, Pakistani Bully and a Pitbull. 11 foreign breeds have also been banned. Activists say the authorities cannot invade people’s homes and take their dogs away or kill them, regardless of whether they are registered or unregistered.

An MCG official said that people can register their pets online and offline (Representative Image)

Days after a notice by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) asking residents to register their pets else they would be “destroyed or disposed of”, Utkarsha Dixit, a resident of sector 46 in Gurugram, is wondering if her golden retriever will be forcibly taken away by the civic authorities.

“I recently moved to Gurugram so I have not yet registered my dog with the civic authorities here. But it is registered with the Kennel Club of India and also with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. A few days back, MCG issued notices in my neighbourhood that unregistered dogs will be taken away and disposed of or destroyed. Now I am worried that someday civic authorities may come and take my dog, which is like a family member to me,” Dixit said.

She also questioned how they could “destroy or dispose of” the dog? Do they mean to kill unregistered dogs?

Dixit is not alone. There are hundreds of dog parents in the city who are worried about the future of their pets.

According to the civic authorities, there is no new dedicated pet policy in Gurugram, but, as per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, every resident has to mandatorily register their pets with the municipality.

The registration fee is Rs 500 and if a pet is not registered, the owner has to pay a penalty, which varies depending on the period the pet has spent in the jurisdiction of the civic body.

