Gurgaon divided into 4 zones for undertaking development: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Gurgaon city had been divided into four zones for undertaking developmental works in a phased manner.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of industrialists and real estate developers in Gurgoan. As many as 61 complaints related to real estate were taken up in the meeting of which maximum were resolved on the spot, an official release said here.

Khattar said the state government had a special focus on Gurgaon and the zoning system had benefited the city.

He alleged there was a total collapse of system in the city during the tenure of the previous government.

"Now, the same has been improved by the present state government by introducing this zoning system," he said.

The chief minister said a number of changes had been made in policies and rules during last three years. Various projects which were lying halted for a long period have been restarted by the present government and these are under the final stages of completion, he said.

Khattar said the constitution of a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority was a big decision to ensure all round development of the city.

Such a provision would be made applicable in Faridabad also only if residents of Faridabad demand so, he said. He said a separate authority was being constituted for Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

He said that it has been decided not to undertake further expansion of Gurgaon and the present form will be improved. This will reduce burden on Delhi, he said, according to the release.