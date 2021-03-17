English
Gulshan Group to invest Rs 258 crore in first commercial project in Noida

The total area of the commercial project is 4.75 lakh sq ft

Moneycontrol News

NCR-based real estate firm Gulshan Group is planning to invest Rs 258 crore on its first commercial project in Noida.

Located in Sector 129 along the Noida Expressway, Gulshan One29, is expected to be delivered by July 2021. The total area of the commercial project is 4.75 lakh sq ft.

“Gulshan One29 is our first commercial project. We aim to deliver five million square feet of space by 2023, which includes 9.5 lakh square feet of luxury housing and 4.75 lakh square feet of commercial space,” said Yukti Nagpal, director, Gulshan Group.

The project is being developed with an investment of approximately Rs 258 crore. It will include an amphitheater and a six-screen multiplex theatre for a cinematic experience, the company said.

“UP government has received many investment proposals worth approximately Rs. 7,000 crores from international investors who are planning to shift their base from China to Uttar Pradesh, namely from countries such as Japan, UK, US, Canada, Germany and South Korea,” said Deepak Kapoor, director, Gulshan Group.
first published: Mar 17, 2021 07:12 pm

