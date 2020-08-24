Gujarat RERA puts builder's private property under the hammer to repay homebuyer

In a first, Gujarat Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has put the private property of a Vadodara-based builder on the block to recover the amount due to a homebuyer.

The order has been passed by the district collector. The builder had to refund Rs 28 lakh with Rs 1.4 lakh interest to the buyer. The price of the builder’s property is pegged at around Rs 37 lakh.

Builder Kalpesh Raiyani had failed to give possession of a flat to the homebuyer, Amey Joglekar, who had filed a complaint against the builder for not handing over possession in December 2017. Joglekar had paid Rs 20.84 lakh to the builder, the order said.

The flat was attached by the Vadodara revenue authority last year after Raiyani failed to repay the amount paid by Joglekar on RERA’s order. The property would be auctioned in the first week of September.

In October 2018, RERA had ordered Raiyani to return the money to the buyer. When the developer did not refund the amount, RERA issued a recovery warrant against Raiyani. The district collector accordingly passed an order.

The flat was attached in October 2019.

Almost a week ago, Karnataka RERA had also issued orders to auction a builder’s property to compensate a homebuyer for delay in delivery of the flat. Golden Gate Properties in Bengaluru owed Rs 77 lakh to the buyer who had paid Rs 56 lakh in 2015 upfront. The builder had to deliver the unit by 2016.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh RERA had identified 25 defaulting real estate developers in the state and issued recovery certificates against them. The authority now plans to auction their properties to recover the homebuyers’ money amounting to over Rs 500 crore.

“We would start auctioning these properties in the next 15 days,” UP RERA member Balwinder Kumar told Moneycontrol.

“We have identified 25 builders who have defaulted in complying with our orders. Most of these orders have been issued over the last two years. We had received several complaints against these developers. Most of these complaints had to do with delay penalties and non-payment of amount due to buyers against the recovery certificates issued by the UP RERA,” he said.

UP RERA has so far issued about 2,000 recovery certificates, and the value of the amount in these recovery certificates is over Rs 600 crore. About 15 percent of the amount against the recovery certificates has been realized and transferred to the homebuyers.

“This is surely the next logical step, but there should be timeline within which such a step should be initiated. It is high time that Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) writes to all state governments that they should direct all RERA authorities to prepare Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) clearly specifying the timeframe within which steps should be initiated if builders do not honour their orders,” said Abhay Upadhyay, president, Forum for Peoples Collective Efforts, and member, Central Advisory Council, RERA, MoHUA.

Any delay in auctioning the builders’ properties gives enough time to the builders to alienate their assets resulting in the failure of the auction process, he said.

Section 40 of RERA states that if a promoter or an allottee or a real estate agent, as the case may be, fails to pay any interest or penalty or compensation imposed on him, by the adjudicating officer or the Regulatory Authority or the Appellate Authority, as the case may be, under this Act or the rules and regulations made thereunder, it shall be recoverable from such promoter or allottee or real estate agent, in such manner as may be prescribed as an arrears of land revenue.