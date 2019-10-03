Gross commercial leasing activity surges 9%; touches 40.1 million sq ft: Report

Real estate developers' focus on completing construction has pushed up fresh take-up of office space so much so that the top seven cities across the country recorded gross commercial leasing activity of about 40.1 million sq ft during Jan-September 2019, registering a 9 percent increase from the corresponding period last year, according to a new report.

The January-September 2019 period witnessed 33.8 million sq ft of new completions, 53 percent higher compared to corresponding period last year. Hyderabad witnessed the highest completions during the period, at 11.9 million sq ft, accounting for 38 percent of total supply across the cities.

Bengaluru witnessed supply of 10.0 million sq ft, accounting for 30 percent of the total supply. Both the cities are witnessing sturdy demand, which is now well-backed by solid construction completions, a report by Colliers said.

"A robust business support ecosystem continues to attract occupiers to expand their operations, despite the recent slowdown in the Indian economic growth. In the third quarter of 2019 alone, gross absorption rose 9 percent to 13.9 million sq feet, from the third quarter of 2018," said Ritesh Sachdev, Head-Occupier Services, India and Managing Director, South India at Colliers International.

“This sturdy expansion by occupiers is likely to push up fresh take-up of office space in 2019. Gross absorption in 2019 is likely to exceed the levels seen in 2018 by 7-10 percent. IT-BPM and technology companies' leasing accounted for 36 percent of the total leasing, again suggesting that the demand is becoming more broad-based. Flexible workspace accounted for 18 percent of the total gross leasing during Jan-September 2019," said Megha Maan, senior associate director, Research at Colliers International India.

Bengaluru tops list in office demand

Bengaluru maintains the top position in office space leasing, with a share of 30 percent in gross leasing during Jan-September 2019. Bengaluru recorded gross absorption of 12.1 million sq ft during Jan-September 2019, a 7 percent increase from same period last year, as occupiers continue to ramp up. IT-BPM and technology companies together accounted for 36 percent.

Engineering and manufacturing sector's leasing accounted for 18 percent share. Occupiers are preleasing space, and even taking up space in refurbished grade B buildings, due to tight vacancies in the market amidst healthy demand. The city’s vacancy stood at 8.8 percent at the end of the third quarter 2019, the report said.

Hyderabad overtook Delhi-NCR to emerge as the second position, in terms of demand, with a share of 19 percent in gross absorption. During Jan-September 2019, gross absorption rose 84 percent year-on-year to 7.5 million sq ft.

The city witnessed supply of 11.9 million sq ft, more than a four-fold rise in supply. Despite the heavy supply, Hyderabad's vacancy stood at 4.5 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019 as about half of the buildings that become operational were already pre-committed.