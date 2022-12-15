 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Green View apartment owners cry foul as NBCC stops rental assistance to residents evicted following cracks in building

Ashish Mishra
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST

NBCC says buyback offer has been given, and rental assistance cannot be given in perpetuity

The Green View residents have been demanding a refund of the flat cost with 15 per cent interest, registry charges, interior cost and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for 'mental harassment'.

Homeowners of Green View condominium, located in Sector 37 D, Gurugram, that was vacated after the building developed cracks and was declared unsafe for habitation in February this year, have said that they have written to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri, asking him to intervene and ensure that NBCC continues to pay rent to them for the accommodation till a settlement is reached since it was on the basis of that promise that they had agreed to vacate their flats.

In the letter to Puri, the evicted residents of NBCC Green View project, have said that people who were forced to move into rented accommodations are mostly retired government servants. They have not received rentals beyond November 30, 2022 from NBCC.

“We request you to direct NBCC to honour and respect its promise made with the evicted resident owners before eviction of their legally-owned flats at NBCC Green View on February 26, 2022 and continue to pay rent till settlement,” the letter stated.

In the letter, the residents also said that NBCC, in its email on February 26, 2022, had clarified and assured the evicted residents of continued
payment of rent for accommodation till a settlement is reached.

Accordingly, based on the promise residents agreed to vacate their flats.
“The entire episode of bad construction, negligence, and wholesale corruption by NBCC officials has resulted in the NBCC Green View society being declared unsafe for habitation within a period of four years of its construction and consequential forcible eviction of resident owners,” homebuyers said in the letter to Puri earlier this month.

The residents told Moneycontrol that they would also be meeting the minister and the city’s deputy commissioner on the issue of payment of rent.

