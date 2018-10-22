App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Green buildings: We have 'late mover advantage', says Suresh Prabhu

Construction could be the biggest contributor to the "green concept" and this, in turn, could make the world better, said Suresh Prabhu

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on October 21 said that India had "late mover advantage" when compared to the Western world in creating infrastructure in a "green, clean and environment friendly" way.

He added that construction could be the biggest contributor to the "green concept" and this, in turn, could make the world better.

Prabhu was speaking at the inaugural function of a state-of-the-art green building of cement major ACC and Goa's Alcon group in Kundaim Industrial Estate in Ponda.

Speaking about green buildings in the Indian context, Prabhu said. "So far, India is a country where much of our infrastructure is yet to be constructed. That is a good thing because we have late mover advantage."

related news

"You go to Europe, they have fantastic infrastructure but that is also a disadvantage because that infrastructure is created without considering the green compatibility and sustainability," the minister explained.

"But we will have infrastructure that would be created in a green, clean and environment friendly way. That is an advantage we look forward to," Prabhu added.

He said construction in connection with industries, railways, airports, housing and the like would be required in the country in the future.

"Green buildings can get greener if we bring the concept of water and energy in it. Construction is going to be the biggest contributor to the green concept. If you can make construction the biggest green contributor, we will have a better world," Prabhu said.

Goa Public Works Minister Sudin Dhavalikar was also in attendance.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.