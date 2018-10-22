Green buildings: We have 'late mover advantage', says Suresh Prabhu

Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on October 21 said that India had "late mover advantage" when compared to the Western world in creating infrastructure in a "green, clean and environment friendly" way.

He added that construction could be the biggest contributor to the "green concept" and this, in turn, could make the world better.

Prabhu was speaking at the inaugural function of a state-of-the-art green building of cement major ACC and Goa's Alcon group in Kundaim Industrial Estate in Ponda.

Speaking about green buildings in the Indian context, Prabhu said. "So far, India is a country where much of our infrastructure is yet to be constructed. That is a good thing because we have late mover advantage."

"You go to Europe, they have fantastic infrastructure but that is also a disadvantage because that infrastructure is created without considering the green compatibility and sustainability," the minister explained.

"But we will have infrastructure that would be created in a green, clean and environment friendly way. That is an advantage we look forward to," Prabhu added.

He said construction in connection with industries, railways, airports, housing and the like would be required in the country in the future.

"Green buildings can get greener if we bring the concept of water and energy in it. Construction is going to be the biggest contributor to the green concept. If you can make construction the biggest green contributor, we will have a better world," Prabhu said.

Goa Public Works Minister Sudin Dhavalikar was also in attendance.