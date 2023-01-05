Greater Noida Authority permits registration of over 2,200 flats in three housing societies

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has permitted the registration of over 2,200 flats of three different builders located in sectors 1 and 16 of Greater Noida, a move that will benefit homebuyers.

According to GNIDA officials, the registry of these flats has been allowed after the builders made their due payment to the Authority.

“The registry of 2215 flats of three builders has been allowed on the directions of GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari. The move comes after these developers made their payments to the authority. The payments made are not part of the recently launched reschedulement policy of the authority,” an official said.

The Authority, however, did not divulge the details regarding the amount recovered from these developers.

The builders who have been allowed to register homes in their projects include Starcity Real Estate Private Limited, Enticement Limited and Gulshan Developers Limited.

The move will allow registration of 933 homes in Starcity Real Estate Private Limited’s project ATS Destinire, 536 flats in Enticement Limited’s CRC Sublimis and 746 apartments of Gulshan Developers Limited’s housing project Gulshan Bellina, the authority noted.

“It means that over 2,200 homebuyers will now be able to take possession of their flats in these three projects,” the authority said.

According to the GNIDA, Starcity Real Estate Private Limited is developing a housing society at plot 14-A, sector 1 having an area of 42,165 square metres while the Enticement Limited project is located at plot 11-A, Sector 1 having a size of 20,000 sqm. The plot size of Gulshan Developers Limited’s housing project is 28,374.22 sqm located in GH 02A Sector 16 Greater Noida. The authority further said that special camps will be set up by the GNIDA for registry purposes from January 9 and will continue till February 8 this year. As per Greater Noida Authority, there are around 195 plots allotted, out of which 61 projects have been completed and 50 are partly completed and the rest are yet to be completed in Greater Noida. As many as 1.57 lakh homebuyers have invested in these projects which are at different stages of completion. Also Read: MC Explains: Will the re-schedulement policy for the payment of builders' dues help developers & homebuyers

It may be noted that the GNIDA and the Noida Authority last month brought a reschedulement scheme for the payment of dues owed by builders to provide relief to developers in clearing their outstanding. Officials said that the reschedulement policy will also benefit homebuyers as it would open the way for the registration of homes. Builders owe more than Rs 39,500 crore to the two authorities — Rs 26,000 crore to Noida, and Rs 13,500 crore to GNIDA.

Moneycontrol News

