Greater Noida Authority permits registration of over 2,200 flats in three housing societies

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

The registration has been allowed after the builders made their due payment to the authority. The builders who have been allowed to register their homes in their projects include Starcity Real Estate Private Limited, Enticement Limited and Gulshan Developers Limited

Greater Noida West (Representative image/Wikimedia Commons)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has permitted the registration of over 2,200 flats of three different builders located in sectors 1 and 16 of Greater Noida, a move that will benefit homebuyers.

According to GNIDA officials, the registry of these flats has been allowed after the builders made their due payment to the Authority.

“The registry of 2215 flats of three builders has been allowed on the directions of GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari. The move comes after these developers made their payments to the authority. The payments made are not part of the recently launched reschedulement policy of the authority,” an official said.

The Authority, however, did not divulge the details regarding the amount recovered from these developers.

The builders who have been allowed to register homes in their projects include Starcity Real Estate Private Limited, Enticement Limited and Gulshan Developers Limited.
The move will allow registration of 933 homes in Starcity Real Estate Private Limited’s project ATS Destinire, 536 flats in Enticement Limited’s CRC Sublimis and 746 apartments of Gulshan Developers Limited’s housing project Gulshan Bellina, the authority noted.

“It means that over 2,200 homebuyers will now be able to take possession of their flats in these three projects,” the authority said.

