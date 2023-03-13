Greater Noida authority extends last date of application for data centre plots

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has extended the last date of application for data centre plots till March 20, 2023, officials privy to the development said.

The Authority had launched the e-auction scheme for 10 data centre plots on January 30, and the last date to apply for the same was February 20, 2023. The GNIDA is e-auctioning land in Knowledge Park V and Tech Zone for data centres.

GNIDA officials said that seeing the lukewarm response from prospective bidders, the authority decided to extend the last date of application by a month. Officials said that there were plots for which less than three applications were received, as a result of which the date was extended.

Rules state that at least three applications should be received against each plot for the process to move to the next stage of e-bidding, officials explained.

Ashish Mishra