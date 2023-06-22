Grade A commercial space in top six cities touches 700 mn sq ft: CREDAI-CRE Matrix Report

The total office space in the co-working segment has touched 50 msf, contributing to about 7 percent of office inventory in the top six cities of India.

The total area of grade A offices across the top six cities touched 700 million square feet (msf) in Q1 CY ‘23, with Bengaluru and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounting for 55 percent of the overall demand, according to a report jointly launched by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) and CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics service.

This number is expected to touch 1 billion sq ft by end-2023 owing to sustained demand, the report added.

Despite global headwinds and pausing of short-term expansion plans, office demand in Q1 CY ’23 matched the quarter’s supply, portraying the sector’s resilience.

India’s sound fundamentals, low-costs, competitive wages, and strong talent pool has led to a growth in the office leases signed in the quarter. According to the report, market rents, at a weighted average of Rs 92 per square foot (psf), increased by 5 percent over the previous quarter.

This not only is a validation of India Inc.’s return-to-office policy, but also indicates how the IT/ITeS, BFSI, and co-working segments are fuelling demand via expansion, helped along by start-ups and global capability centres (GCC).

Because of this, the overall office space vacancy in the top six cities has come down to 16.7 percent, the lowest in the last six quarters, the report added.

“India’s office stock has crossed a monumental milestone, surpassing 700 msf. This demonstrates the robust growth and immense potential of our nation's commercial real estate market. India's co-working space has also expanded rapidly, reaching an impressive 50 msf. This is a testament to the evolving nature of the workplace and the increasing demand for flexible and collaborative work environments,” said CREDAI President Boman Irani.