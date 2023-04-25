Grace Pinto of Ryan International School buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 24.58 crore

Grace Augustine Pinto, managing director of Ryan International Group of Institutions, which runs multiple schools across the country under the banner of Ryan International School, bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 24.58 crore, property registration documents accessed by IndexTap showed.

The sale deed was registered on March 29, 2023, and the seller is Rustomjee Group, also known as Keystone Realtors.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.47 crore was paid by the buyer, the documents showed.

The apartment is located in the Pali Hill area of Bandra West in Mumbai. The name of the building is Rustomjee Parishram.

