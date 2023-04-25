Grace Pinto of Ryan International School buys apartment in Mumbai for Rs 24.58 crore

Representative image

Grace Augustine Pinto, managing director of Ryan International Group of Institutions, which runs multiple schools across the country under the banner of Ryan International School, bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 24.58 crore, property registration documents accessed by IndexTrap.com showed.

The sale deed was registered on March 29, 2023, and the seller is Rustomjee Group, also known as Keystone Realtors.

A stamp duty of Rs 1.47 crore was paid by the buyer, the documents showed.

The apartment is located in the Pali Hill area of Bandra West in Mumbai. The name of the building is Rustomjee Parishram.

The apartment has a carpet area of 1,896 sqft and comes with three parking slots. According to IndexTap.com, the per sqft price of the deal is around Rs 1.29 lakh per sqft.

An email has been sent to Rustomjee Group, the seller of the apartment. A query is also sent to Ryan International Group of Institutions. This story will be updated after getting their response.

In a similar deal, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, the production house of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, has bought an apartment in Bandra West for Rs 37.80 crore.

The 2,497 sqft apartment is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, and was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company, the documents showed.

Last week, Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan also bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 16.50 crore. The apartment with a carpet area of 2,493 sqft is located in the Juhu area.