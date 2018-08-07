App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoWork eyes $200 mn in its next fund-raising round with PE investors

Plans to woo multinational corporates with 50 centers across India in next 5 years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

GoWork, a co-collaborative co-working space operator, has announced plans to raise $200 million or Rs 1,300 crore from private equity funds. It plans to utilise the funds for its expansion plans that include launching at least 50 campuses across the country in the next five years.

The expansion will start from metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru following a joint venture model with big brands and corporates to revamp their existing office spaces, making them more comfortable through a co-working vibe, the company said in a release.

“The co-working segment is growing rapidly in India and we want to strengthen our position as the leading player in the domain through rapid expansion. With increasing competition, we foresee a massive upsurge in the market combined with a culture of consolidation, buyouts, and mergers. We want to move in this direction following our policy of ownership of spaces that offer greater flexibility to our clients,” says Sudeep Singh, Co-Founder, and Chief Evangelist, GoWork.

GoWork currently has over 8 lakh square feet with a capacity of 12,000 seats across its two offices in Gurugram.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:00 pm

