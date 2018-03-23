Govt to meet target of 11mn homes under PMAY before 2022: Puri

Refuting reports that the pace of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) had slowed down, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the government would complete its target of building 11 million homes under the scheme much before the target year of 2022.

"I see the scheme progressing at a fantastic rate. I often come across narratives which are ill-informed, without any basis. On the issue of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, our assessment is that we need to build 11 million homes by 2022. The scheme was started in June 2015. By end of March we would sanction 4.5 million homes. Five years are still left (to fulfil) the scheme's target. We will be able to complete our target much before 2022," he told reporters on the sidelines of the national workshop on Urban Livelihood Mission ceremony organised by his ministry here.

A release issued by the Ministry said that as many as 18 lakh houses have been grounded and 4 lakh have been completed against the 41 lakh units sanctioned under PMAY (U). Every month over 3 lakh houses are being approved under the scheme.

Media reports have said that only 8 percent target has been met under the urban housing scheme.

The number of units sanctioned by the government in the last one year is 21.65 lakh. The housing projects normally take between 18 to 24 months to complete its life cycle of construction and hence houses grounded for construction is the true indicator of the real and physical progress of the scheme done at ground level. Of the houses grounded for construction, 55 percent are at ground level, 12 percent are at the foundation level and the rest are at various stages of completion, the release said.

The actual pace of the scheme took off from October 2016 and the construction activities commenced from 2017 onwards after a partnership with stakeholders and tendering activities.

The release said that every month, over 3 lakh houses have been approved under the scheme compared to earlier schemes. It claimed that during the seven-year mission period of JNNURM, 12.41 lakh dwelling units were sanctioned; whereas the number of sanctioned houses have already reached more than three times under PMAY(U) (40.65 lakh houses) in the less than three year period.

The rate of completion of houses under PMAY(U) is approximately 14,252 houses per month which was only 8,333 houses per month under the earlier scheme, the release claimed.

In the earlier interest subvention Schemes (ISHUP/RRY), only Rs 22.50 crore was released to 18,166 beneficiary loan accounts while under PMAY(U) beneficiaries are five times (91,694) and interest subsidy is over 82 times (Rs 1,859 crore), it said.

The Centre has so far released Rs 13,582 crore as assistance to the states/UTs under this scheme. A mechanism for ensuring continued funding to States/UTs has been formulated with the approval by the Union Government last month to set up a National Urban Housing Fund for Rs 60,000 crore in the ministry for raising Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) in phases for the rapid implementation of PMAY (U).