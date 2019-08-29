App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Govt to construct 36 new duplex flats for MPs in North Avenue

According to an official, these flats will come up in place of old bungalows which had been built after the country's Independence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The government plans to construct 36 new duplex flats for Members of Parliament in North Avenue in Lutyens' Delhi. According to an official, these flats will come up in place of old bungalows which had been built after the country's Independence.

All the flats, which will have a view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be constructed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the prime construction agency of the central government.

Old bungalows located in South and North Avenues, will be demolished in a phased manner, official said.

Close

This is the second phase of a plan to construct duplex flats. In the first, the CPWD constructed 36 flats in North Avenue, which were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

related news

"We have started working on a proposal to construct 36 new duplex flats which will have modular kitchens, four bedrooms each, a lift and an office area.

"As per the plan, old bungalows which were constructed after Independence will be demolished and the new ones will come up there," he said.

He said that in next one-and-a-half years, all these duplex flats will be constructed by the agency.

These low-rise flats will be equipped with solar panels, LED lights, a dedicated basement parking for two cars each and all modern amenities to cater to Parliamentarians, official said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 29, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.