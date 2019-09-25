Govt plans to set up dedicated unit for monitoring Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is planning to set up a dedicated unit to monitor the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) under the flagship Housing for All by 2022 scheme, sources said.

As per the request for proposal (RFQ) floated by the ministry, the Programme Management Unit (PMU) will provide focused support for the PMAY (U).

The government has proposed to set up the PMU by April 2020 and it will operate till 2022. Interested agencies can submit their proposals by October 17. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled to be held on October 4.

“The ministry intends to set up a PMU to provide focused support for the implementation of the PMAY (U) Housing for All mission. The objective is to efficiently and effectively manage, coordinate and monitor the implementation of PMAY (U) by providing pragmatic support to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,” it said.

As per the RFP, the average annual financial turnover of participating firms in the last three consecutive fiscals should not be less than Rs 9 crore.

The PMU would operate under the overall supervision and guidance of the joint secretary and the mission director of the Housing for All division. It is proposed to be set up for two years, which may be extended up to one year, the document said.

Under PMAY (U), the government has set a target of constructing around 1.12 crore houses in urban areas by 2022.

According to PMAY (U) website, 88.19 lakh houses have so far been sanctioned, 52.32 lakh houses are under construction and 24.16 lakh houses have been handed over to beneficiaries.

Last month, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the target of Housing for All would be achieved in 2020, two years before the deadline. He added that one crore houses will be sanctioned by the end of the fiscal and the remaining 12 lakh by March 2020.

"We had decided to build 1.12 crore houses by 2022. We have already sanctioned around 84 lakh houses, and I am fully confident that by the end of this year, all one crore houses will be sanctioned," he had said.

Puri said he has received an additional assessment demand for constructing 12 lakh houses by 2022, which will now be achieved in early 2020, probably by March.