App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt approves construction of 82-km rapid transit system connecting Delhi to Meerut

The corridor is expected to connect the cities to the centre with a high-speed dedicated rail connector and serve as many as eight lakh passenger trips per day.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1
Whatsapp

With an aim to de-congest the national capital, the government on February 19 approved the construction of the priority Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid transit system (RRTS) worth Rs 30,274 crore. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting.

The corridor is expected to connect the cities to the centre with a high-speed dedicated rail connector and serve as many as eight lakh passenger trips per day. According to experts, the transit system is also expected to provide a fillip to economic development along the entire stretch.

"The Cabinet has approved the construction of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) covering a distance of 82.15 kilometres," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after the meeting.

Of the 82.15 kilometres (km), 68.03 km would be elevated and 14.12 km would be underground.

related news

According to a study conducted by the NITI Aayog recently, the RRTS is expected to take over a lakh vehicles off the road in the two cities. The study had also said RRTS was the best option for mass transport and for shifting more people from private vehicles to the rail system.

It was recently reported that NITI Aayog had made a detailed presentation to the prime minister’s office comparing the benefits of elevated bus rapid transit (BRT), an extension of Metro rail and RRTS.

The over 82-km RRTS corridor had got stuck after the Delhi government informed the Union Urban Affairs Ministry that it was unable to pay its share of Rs 1,138 crore in the Rs 31,902 crore project.

A few months ago, the Supreme Court had directed all stakeholders to clear the hurdles in the project.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS route is 82 km with 24 stations. The rapid rail is expected to have a speed of 180 kmph. As per the detailed project report, the train is expected to cover the entire distance in 55 minutes.

Metro services with 12 stations on 18 km stretch between Modipuram and Meerut South stations on the RRTS infrastructure will service citizens of Meerut.

The proposed RRTS will be implemented as a joint venture by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and the state governments.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is first of the three prioritized corridors planned for implementation in Phase-1. The other two are Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat corridors.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 10:15 pm

tags #Delhi #Ghaziabad #Meerut #NCRTC #Real Estate #RRTS #transport

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.