    Government to set up 8 new cities to ease population burden: Report

    The government is yet to finalise locations for the new cities and their development timelines, as per the report.

    May 19, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST
    Developing a new city will increase social and economic activities within a radius of at least 200 kilometres.

    There is a possibility that the centre will develop 8 new cities in order to alleviate the population burden on the existing urban areas, a senior official has said.

    MB Singh, director of the G20 unit of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Department, said the 15th Finance Commission recommended developing new cities in one of its reports.

    On the sidelines of the Urban 20 (U20) meeting in Indore, Singh spoke to Press Trust of India. "After the finance commission's recommendation, the states sent proposals to the central government for 26 new cities, and after scrutiny, eight new cities are being considered for development," he said.

    He said the centre will announce the locations and timelines for the new cities in due course.

    "We have to build new cities in the country as the existing cities are not able to cater to the needs of citizens. Haphazard expansion on the outskirts of existing cities is affecting the basic planning of these cities," Singh said.

    Developing a new city will increase social and economic activities within a radius of at least 200 kilometers, he said.

    A financial roadmap for setting up new cities has not yet been finalised, but the union government will play a major role, he said.

    (With Inputs from PTI)

