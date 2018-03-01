Centre proposes key changes in Master Plan to end sealing of commercial outlets across Delhi

In what is seen as the solution to the problem of the ongoing sealing drive in the national Capital, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S Puri on Monday announced a slew of measures that seek to provide relief to both traders and residents.

“We have tried finding a solution within the law and Delhi Master Plan 2021,” he told reporters. The proposed changes would be approved by Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday.

Traders in Delhi have been protesting against the sealing of commercial establishments that have been running in residential areas without paying conversion charges.

Some of these changes include shifting restaurants, pubs and clubs out of residential areas. The owners of such units will be asked to scout for alternate locations that provide entry and exits to the main road.

For providing relief to traders, a uniform floor area ratio (FAR) on shop-cum-residential plots and complexes has been recommended. Basements of these plots will be allowed for commercial/professional activities. IT professionals, real estate/LIC agents/medical transcriptioners/matrimonial services etc, have also been permitted as part of permissible uses under mixed use.

The recommended amendments include synchronisation and fixation of all charges - conversion charges, parking charges, FAR - which would be calculated by circle rate category of colonies. The properties will be grouped in three categories.

Owners who have already paid the due in the form of down payments or instalments, will not be liable to pay the charges.

Also, one time parking charges will have to be paid by the owner as down payment or in four instalments within a year.

Parking will be provided as per the provisions of MPD 2021. In case parking cannot be provided within the plot, the concerned local bodies shall identify and develop land for providing shared/common parking. In the absence of any land for parking in the vicinity, such complexes/streets shall be declared as pedestrian shopping street/areas, he noted.

Once the DDA authority approves the amendments, it would be sent to the Lt Governor for assent and subsequently the ministry would clear it. The government will then file an affidavit in the Supreme Court.

Puri said that as many as 741 objections and suggestions were received from the RWAs/individuals/Traders Welfare Associations/ NGOs and approximately 210 representatives also made oral submissions before the Board of Enquiry and Hearing held on February 9, 10 and 12.

“After hearing the submissions of all the stake holders and to strike the balance on the concerns of RWAs and traders, the Board of Enquiry and Hearing has made certain recommendations which are being placed before the Delhi Development Authority for its consideration and shall be then notified by the ministry,” he said.

The recommendations also take into account concerns raised by the Supreme Court with respect to environment, pollution, fire safety measures for life and safety of the people etc. Further, concerns regarding traffic congestion and parking facilities as raised by the apex court in its various orders have also been suitably addressed, he told reporters.