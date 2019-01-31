Government approves 4 lakh houses under PMAY(U)

Moneycontrol News

The government has approved over 4 lakh houses under its Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the total number of houses sanctioned under the scheme to over 72.5 lakh, Housing and Urban Affairs ministry said.

The approval was given at the 42nd meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held on January 30.

Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 1.05 lakh houses while West Bengal has received a sanction of 1.02 lakh houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Uttar Pradesh is 91,689 while Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 68,110.

Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 35,377 houses and the sanction for Kerala is 25,059 houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Maharashtra is 17,817 while Odisha has been sanctioned 12,290. Bihar has been sanctioned 10,269 houses while the sanction for Uttarkhand is 9,208 houses, officials said.

A total of 940 projects with a project cost of Rs 22,492 crore with central assistance of Rs 7,180 crore was approved in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The government has set a target of one crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years (from 2015 to 2022).