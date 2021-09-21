MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Google plans to buy office space in New York City for $2.1 billion

The announcement comes nearly a month after the company's top boss, Sundar Pichai, told employees in an email that Google was extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through January due to rising cases of COVID-19 variant Delta.

Reuters
Reuters

Reuters

Alphabet Inc-owned Google plans to buy an office building in Manhattan for $2.1 billion, even as most of its employees work remotely and companies adopt hybrid work models.

The deal for St. John's Terminal site in New York City, expected to open by mid-2023, will complete in the first quarter of next year, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the company's top boss, Sundar Pichai, told employees in an email that Google was extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through January due to rising cases of COVID-19 variant Delta.

The new investment "builds upon our existing plans to invest more than $250 million this year in our New York campus presence," Porat said.

 
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Google #New York #Real Estate #Sundar Pichai #World News
first published: Sep 21, 2021 08:25 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.