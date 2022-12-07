 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Google Connect Services India renews lease for 6 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:50 PM IST

The lease has been renewed from October 2022 to October 2025 at a rent of Rs 52.90 per sq ft

Representative image.

Google Connect Services India Pvt Ltd has renewed its lease for around 6 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for three years at an annual rent of Rs 37.03 crore, documents accessed by Propstack showed

The firm has leased the ground, first, second, third, eighth and ninth floors in the building Meenakshi Technova spread across an area of 29,1708 sq ft, and the ground, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and tenth floors spread across 29,1708 sq ft. It has paid a deposit of Rs 28 crore, the documents showed.

The lease has been renewed from October 2022 to October 2025 at a rent of Rs 52.90 per sq ft. The total area leased by the company now stands at 583416.75 sq ft.

The documents were registered on November 11, 2022.

The commercial complex is located in the business suburb of Nanakaramguda. It is home to several corporate firms.

There was no response from Cardinal Energy and Infrastructure Private Limited, the confirming party. A response from Google Connect Services is awaited.