you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
GoM meeting on real estate: Lower rates on residential houses likely

The final proposal needs to be approved by the GST Council.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A ministerial panel headed by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel is expected to finalise a report to boost real estate sector under GST in the next two days.

It is learnt that the panel has recommended 5 percent GST without input tax credit (ITC) on under-contruction residential houses and 3 percent tax for affordable housing category without ITC.

The final proposal needs to be approved by the GST Council.

Story to be updated...
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:29 pm

tags #policy #Real Estate

