    Godrej Properties acquires 18-acre land parcel in Mumbai's Kandivali

    The acquisition of land in Kandivali is the eighth project addition for GPL in FY 23

    Godrej Properties on December 2 announced that it has acquired 18-acre land parcel in Kandivali, Mumbai to develop premium residential apartments with supporting retail spaces.

    The project will have a developable potential of approximately 3.72 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs  7,000 crore, it said.

    This acqusition of land is GPL's largest residential developments, the company said. The realty firm aims to strengthen its presence in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

    The said acquisition is the eighth project addition for GPL in FY 23 and takes the cumulative expected booking value from projects added in FY 23 to approximately Rs 16,500 crore according to the release.

    Reacting to the development Mohit Malhotra the MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, said, “We are pleased to announce the addition of this large and strategically important project in Mumbai. This project will allow us to significantly increase our market share in Mumbai over the next several years and fits within our strategy of deepening our presence across key real estate micro markets. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents.”
    first published: Dec 2, 2022 10:17 am