Godrej Properties to develop a residential project in Whitefield, Bengaluru

Real estate developer Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) has said that it has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Spread across approximately 18 acres, this project will offer 0.22 million square meters (2.4 million square feet) of saleable area comprising primarily residential apartments of various configurations, the company said.

The company did not share the total value of the land deal.

Whitefield is the largest commercial and residential real estate market in Bengaluru and this land parcel is situated near the proposed metro line connecting Whitefield to Hopefarm Junction.

The site is well located and offers an extremely well developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.

“We are happy to add this new project in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is a key market for us and this project fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets,” said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties.