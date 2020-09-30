172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|real-estate|godrej-properties-to-develop-20-acre-residential-project-in-mumbais-kalyan-5903651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Properties to develop 20-acre residential project in Mumbai's Kalyan

Company plans to develop a residential project; project to offer 15 lakh square feet of saleable area

Moneycontrol News

Godrej Properties on September 30 said it has entered into an agreement to acquire a land parcel in Kalyan, Mumbai spread across 20 acres.

The project will offer approximately 139,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet) of a saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of varied configurations with a small amount of retail and commercial space, it said.

The deal value and the name of the seller have not been disclosed.

Close

Kalyan is an established micro-market within MMR and this site is strategically located with multiple schools, hospitals, retail and residential spaces in close proximity.

“We are happy to add this new project in Kalyan to our portfolio. This fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key markets across India's leading cities,” said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 11:47 am

tags #Godrej Properties Ltd #Housing #Kalyan #Real Estate

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.