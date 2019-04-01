App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Godrej Properties sold 2,900 flats in Q4 for over Rs 2,100 cr

The January-March quarter of 2018-19 was Godrej Properties' best ever quarter for bookings, eclipsing October-December quarter, which was its previous best ever residential sales quarter, by about 50 per cent, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Godrej Properties (Image Courtesy: Godrej Properties)
Godrej Properties (Image Courtesy: Godrej Properties)
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday said it sold 2,900 flats for over Rs 2,100 crore during the fourth quarter of last fiscal. In a statement, the Mumbai-based developer said "it has achieved its highest ever bookings numbers in Q4 FY19."

"The company sold over 2,900 homes with a total area of approximately 3.75 million sq ft and a booking value in excess of Rs 2,100 crore during the quarter," the statement said.

The January-March quarter of 2018-19 was Godrej Properties' best ever quarter for bookings, eclipsing October-December quarter, which was its previous best ever residential sales quarter, by about 50 per cent, it said.

This record performance was achieved through the launch of four new projects combined with very strong sales from existing inventory, it said.

"I'd like to thank our customers across the country for their belief in Godrej Properties that has allowed us to end the financial year on a very strong note," Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said in the statement.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:24 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Properties #Real Estate

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Even as Amit Shah Promises Mission-20 in Northeast, Can Citizenship Bi ...

Heartbroken After Losing Job, Man Rants at Sushma Swaraj on Twitter; U ...

Money Under 'NYAY' Scheme to be Deposited in A/C of Women, Says Rahul ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Child Helpline Number Saves Minor From Being Forced to Marry in Telang ...

UK Court Finds Indian-origin Man Guilty of Trying to Join ISIS

E-Buzz: Ranveer Inks A Musical Beginning

'Have Right to Use Anything in Self Defence': Pakistan Indicates F-16s ...

PM Modi Targets Sharad Pawar; NCP Hits Back With Advani Jibe

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan stea ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.